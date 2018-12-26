Decatur Township listens to complaints about Pinnacle Dairy traffic

By Jeremy Gokey, Correspondent –

Decatur Township residents living on Prairie Road wrote a letter to the board asking for help in limiting access to Pinnacle Dairy’s trucks.

David Olsen, a resident of Prairie Road, addressed the board concerning excessive traffic along Prairie Road. “This fall there were empty trucks going down prairie road every 8 minutes between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.,” Olsen stated. The traffic had been as busy as one truck per minute along the road.

“We are asking that the town board have a transparent conversation with Tuls [Pinnacle] Dairy to stop using Prairie Road as a shortcut back to Pinnacle Dairy.” Olsen said.

Pick up the Dec. 26 print edition for full story….