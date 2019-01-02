Brodhead girls suffer loss to Evansville

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent

The Lady Cards were in a tough matchup hosting the Evansville Blue Devils last Thursday. Evansville is near the top in the Rock Valley Conference and proved why.

The Blue Devils went on an impressive 16-0 run to start the game last Thursday. The Cards got their first basket 8 minutes into the first half when Alexis Oliver hit a layup to put them on the scoreboard. Zoe Tresemer followed that up with a 3-pointer to make it 16-5.

Just when it seemed Brodhead had gained some momentum, the Blue Devils took it right back. The Cardinals were at a serious size advantage against the Blue Devils and they took advantage of it, out rebounding and forcing turnovers by clogging lanes with their length proved to be the difference.

Pick up the Jan. 2nd print edition for full story….