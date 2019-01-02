Dolores “Dee” M. Schupbach, age 69, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe. She was born on April 15, 1949 in Monroe, the daughter of Gilbert and Ruth J. (Pinnow) Wendler. She married Ronald Schupbach on September 26, 1970.

Dolores was known and loved by everyone she came in contact with. She spent 25 years working at Sentry in Brodhead, greeting customers with a smile every day. When she left the grocery store, she took some time off to spend with Nancy and Sara. Most of it was probably spent listening to them argue, but it was one of the best summers of their childhood because they got to spend so much time with Mom.

Dee then took a job at Pinnow Pharmacy and spent the next 25 years building relationships with customers and coworkers. She would spend her hour-long lunch breaks eating with her own mom nearly every day.

Dee graduated from Brodhead High School in 1967. She loved spending time with family and friends. Every year she would spend a week in Hayward with Ron, the girls, Austen, and her grandsons. She enjoyed fishing, sitting by the campfire, taking the kids and grandkids to the beach and just being outside. Dee also loved going to Door County to spend time with her sister as well.

Grandma Dee attended everything she could for her grandsons, including two state track meets for Anthony and helping Elliot in his classroom in 4K last year. They were her pride and joy.

Dolores enjoyed bowling on Wednesday and Friday nights, a good cold beer, and lots of laughs. She had a great time going to the casino to play the slots (especially Jackpot Party) with her sister, friends, and broke daughters! She made it to Las Vegas more than once and loved every minute of it.

Dee spent many years taking care of everyone from her mom to her daughters to her grandsons. She was a rock for her family. Nancy is going to have to mow her own lawn now and Ron learned how to use the carpet cleaner for when Teddy (their dog) decided to pee on the carpet! If you knew Dee, you know how she was the master of cleaning!

Dolores is survived by her husband, Ron, Brodhead; two daughters, Nancy Schupbach, Brodhead, Sara (Austen) Williams, Cuba City; two grandsons, Anthony Zilliox and Elliot Williams; two sisters, Lorraine (Dan) Olson, Brodhead, Christine Wendler Anschutz, Egg Harbor, Wis.; a brother, Milt (Kathy) Wendler, Janesville; and two grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Marlan in 2007, and a brother-in-law, Steve Anschutz