Franklyn A. Condon III, age 71, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at his home. He was born on August 22, 1947, the son of Franklyn and Kathryn (LaFevre) Condon. He married Janet L. Bennett on November 24, 1995.

Frank was in the Army Reserve and served as a medic at the Wood Veteran Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis., and attended UW Whitewater. He worked for A.O. Smith of Milwaukee and retired after 30 years. He loved alternative music, long walks, reading, especially with his grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, of Brodhead; two daughters, Deirdre Sarah (Joseph) Flynn, Round Rock, Texas, Tammy (significant other Jim) Condon, Kewaskum, Wis.; a son, Matthew Condon, New Berlin, Wis.; a brother, Pete (Sherry) Condon, Brodhead; two sisters, Kathleen (Duane) Zweifel, Waunakee, Wis., Susan (Jeffrey) Killey, Port Washington, Wis.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul Condon, and a great-granddaughter, Haily. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

A Celebration of Franklyn’s life is being held in the spring.

A special thank you to the Monroe Clinic Hospice.