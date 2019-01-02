Senior Center Committee meets to discuss spring referendum question and fundraising

By Jeremy Gokey, Correspondent –

The Senior Center Committee met last week to review the updated design and discuss a spring referendum question and fundraising to meet the Apr. 1, 2019 deadline for the matching $500,000 senior center grant.

Finalizing the land has been slowed due to the holidays. The committee is still looking at land south of Subway owned by Mike Olson and a city owned lot across from Brodhead Water and Light.

Doug Pinnow is waiting for MSA to confirm a cost to bring the city owned lot up to the proper grade for a building. Also discussed was the proximity of the building to any hotel that would possibly come to Brodhead.

Pick up the Jan. 2nd print edition for full story….