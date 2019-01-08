Sinnin’ Skinn Inkworks sees promise in downtown Brodhead

By Jeremy Gokey, Correspondent –

Sinnin’ Skinn Inkworks moved to 1008 First Center Avenue in downtown Brodhead on Dec. 1, 2018 and has had a warm welcome by city leaders and residents.

Matt (Madd Matt) Bremer and Diana Baade own and operate Sinnin’ Skinn Inkworks. The tattoo shop recently relocated to a previously vacant building in downtown Brodhead from Orfordville. Bremer describes the experience so far as “phenomenal”. “I’ve gotten a better reception here than I’ve ever gotten in the eleven years I’d been in Orfordville,” said Bremer.

Brodhead residents and city leaders have stopped into the shop to welcome them to the city.

