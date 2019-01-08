William O. “Uncle” Rhyner, 86, of Durand, Ill. died at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, January 5 2019 in Wood’s Crossing Nursing Home after a brief illness.

He was born July 30, 1932 in Durand, Ill., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel and Mabel (Zimmerli) Rhyner. Uncle graduated from Durand High School class of 1950. He served two years in the U. S. Army and farmed all of his life in Durand, Ill. He was a member of Winnebago County Farm Bureau.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Wood’s Crossing and Heartland Hospice for all their tender loving care given to Uncle.

Survivors include: sister Bonita Kiser; sister-in-law Carolyn Rhyner; nieces and nephew: Jamie (Merle) Horstmeier, Linda (Dennis) Meinert, Randy (Betty) Rhyner, Joni (Francis) Vormezeele; numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister Charlotte Selden and brother Robert Rhyner. A funeral ceremony is being held at 11 a.m. Thursday January 10, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home -Durand Chapel 101 Main St. Durand, IL with Chaplin Rod Wedel of Heartland Hospice officiating.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. A visitation is being held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of ceremony Thursday.