Lady Cards triumphant over Big Foot

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent

The Brodhead girls hosted Big Foot last Thursday for a Rock Valley Conference matchup. The Cardinals came in as underdogs with Big Foot sitting ahead of them in the Rock with a 6-3-conference record. Brodhead held the opposite conference record, at 3-6. The return of Kiarra Moe would certainly give the Cardinal offense a boost.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start as they began the game with a 7-0 run. Their defense proved equally effective as they caused frustration for the Big Foot offense. The Chiefs wouldn’t score their first point until over 6 minutes into the game, and it came by way of a free throw.

Carissa Purdue would give the Cards a 9 point lead by hitting both of her free throws, and Madelynn McIntyre pushed the lead to double digits as she followed up with a layup, giving the Cardinals a 13-2 lead midway through the first.

