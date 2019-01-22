Lady Cards complete comeback over Clinton

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Lady Cards traveled to Clinton last Tuesday for a Rock Valley Conference matchup. This one featured a well-balanced matchup as each team came into the game holding a 4-6-conference record. Despite both teams sitting in the middle of the pack, a victory would give the Cardinals an opportunity to gain some space amongst the Rock Valley contenders.

The Cardinals managed to keep things close in the first half. Clinton held a 23-19 lead with just six minutes left in the first half. The Cards would do their best to keep things within reach as they went into halftime trailing 32-26.

