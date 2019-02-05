Brodhead boys lose nail biter to Parkview

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter

The Brodhead Cardinals hosted the Parkview Vikings for an out of conference matchup last Saturday. The Cards came in sitting at just 3-10 on the season, while the Vikings were riding a four game win streak and held a 9-4 overall record.

Coach Nick Jarvis was well aware of Parkview’s offensive abilities coming into the game. Brodhead’s game plan was to “defend the perimeter- obviously they can shoot the lights out” Jarvis said.

