Mary P. Runaas, age 68, of Orfordville, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born on April 30, 1950 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Hershel and Gladys (Hanold) Brockman. She married Dale R. Runaas on August 31, 1968 at Luther Valley Church, rural Orfordville.

Mary was a bookkeeper for many businesses. She was passionate about sign language and being an interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing. Mary also enjoyed computer work, movies, and horses. She and her husband attended the New Life Church, Janesville, Wis.

Mary is survived by her husband Dale; a daughter, Kathleen Turrubiartes, Marshall, WI; two brothers, Richard (Claudia) Underhill, Edgerton, WI, Lawrence Underhill, Orfordville, Wis.; two sisters, Carol (Howard) Kohls Vesper, WI, Nancy Clankie, Orfordville; four grandchildren, Kailyn, Cord, Manny and Tony; good friends Wayne (Jane) Krause and their children, Lindsey and Jaley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Schwartzlow and two brothers, Clarence Underhill and William Newcomb.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 1, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Burial was in Luther Valley Cemetery, rural Beloit. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com