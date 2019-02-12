Brodhead seventh graders adopt a goat!

While “traveling” to Africa with Mrs. Tresemer in geography, seventh-grade students learned about a young girl named Beatrice from Uganda. Beatrice was given the gift of a goat from Heifer International. Seventh-grade students were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation to Heifer International. Upon doing so, students signed their name on a large tarp of the world that dates back over 15 years of BMS students making such donations. This year’s class raised $120 and have decided to “adopt” a goat. THANK YOU to everyone that donated and made a difference.

