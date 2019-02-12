Lady Cards get past Whitewater

Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead girl’s squad hosted Whitewater last Friday night for a battle amongst the Rock Valley Conference. The Whippets came into the game sitting just above Brodhead in conference play, with a record of 8-7 while the Cards sat at 6-8. These teams faced off back in December when Whitewater came away with an impressive 78-44 victory. Brodhead would certainly look for redemption on their home court, and they did just that.

The Cards came out firing on all cylinders. Alexis Oliver hit three early three-pointers as she helped propel the Cardinals to an early 28-9 lead. The Whippets wouldn’t give in though, as they slowly began to chip away at the Brodhead lead.

Pick up the Feb. 13th print edition for the full story….