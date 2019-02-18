Debra J. Sperry, age 62, of Beloit, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on Sept. 27, 1956 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Brown) Hopkins. She married Alan L. Sperry on Oct. 18, 1975 in Brodhead, WI.

Debra graduated from Brodhead High School in 1975 and had worked at Beloit College for the past 22 years in the accounting department. She enjoyed riding the Harley, going to casinos, reading, and being at home with her family. Debra was very caring about other people and a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Alan; a daughter, Jennifer (Kerry Howard) Sperry, Madison, WI; a brother, Jack (Laurie) Hopkins, Milton, WI; and a sister, Karen Bartlett, Beloit, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason, in 2001.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com