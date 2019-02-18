Harvey D. Morrison, age 74, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Beloit Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. He was born on April 22, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert and Alice (Morse) Morrison. He married Beverly E. Willison on July 10, 1965 in Beloit.

Harvey had worked for Fairbanks-Morse, Beloit, WI, and Morrison Auto Salvage, of Edgerton, WI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, having corn boils, and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Bev; children, DeWayne (Gwen Zimmerman) Morrison, Rebecca Morrison, both of Brodhead; grandchildren, Brandon, Kristina (C.J.) Hardin, Cody, Garret; great-grandchildren, Laine, Landon; siblings, Raymond (Alice), Diana (Greg) Billins, both of MO, Ronald, CO, Barbara, NC, Beverly, Clifford (Sharon), Ricky (Cindy), Richard (Linda), Kevin (Tammy), Mary (Alan), Hayden, all of WI; several nieces and nephews; Gwen Zimmerman’s children and grandchildren, Steven (Justine Berget) Zimmerman, their children, Landen and Carson; Stephanie (Jake Walter) Zimmerman and their child Jackson; in-laws, Beatrice and Tammy Morrison, Keith Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Robert, Mark and Jeff, in infancy, and sisters Kay Nesbit and Cathy Bennett.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the D.L. NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, BRODHEAD, WI. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com