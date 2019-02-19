Lady Cards pick up pair of conference wins

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

Last Thursday the Lady Cards hosted Jefferson for their second conference matchup of the week. Due to the inclement weather the Cardinals were forced to play three games in a row to end their week. Coming off of a loss to the Evansville Blue Devils in their first game, Brodhead would look to bounce back in their game against the Jefferson Eagles.

The Cards came out swinging in Thursday’s matchup as they looked to deliver the knockout blow early on. After jumping out to an early 22-8 lead freshman Kiarra Moe showed off her range to extend the Brodhead lead to seventeen.

The freshman had the Brodhead offense working as they led the way in the first half. Madisyn Kail had nine points going into the break, while Moe was right behind her with eight of her own.

