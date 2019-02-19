Library Friends host Movie Trivia Night

The Friends of Brodhead Memorial Public Library hosted a Movie Trivia Night on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at FIBS North. With over 60 people in attendance, team “We Thought This Was Speed Dating,” consisting of Andy Bates, Ashley Bates, Emily Krueger, Nicholas Krueger, Ashley Pluss, Amber Rear, and Matthew Rear took first place with 62 points. Second place was awarded to the “Movie Maniacs” consisting of Ariel Barrett, Cody Barrett, Amanda Heins, Karrissa Porterfield, Malachi Porterfield, Mathew Porterfield, Jessica Robl, Marcia Schaier, and DeeAnna Straub. Third place was awarded to team “Need a drink?” consisting of Curt Gratz, Kelly Gratz, Kassandra Huffman, Paul Huffman, Kirsten Johanson, Jen Wichita, and Sam Woodford.

Pick up the Feb. 20th print edition for full story….