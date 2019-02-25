Timothy J. Foster, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Monroe Health Services, Monroe, WI, following a battle with cancer. He was born on June 17, 1955 in Monroe, WI, the son of Vernon and Arlene (Herheim) Foster.

Tim started his work career as a truck driver and then became a forklift driver for Swiss Colony of Monroe, WI, for 30+ years. He loved Nascar and had an extensive collection. Tim enjoyed being with friends and family, watching Barrett-Jackson and sports on television, riding his motorcycle, and spending time at the VFW and Leisure Lanes in Monroe.

Tim is survived by the mother of his children, Debbie Foster; his children, Corey (Brienna) Foster, Tyson (Amber) Foster, all of Brodhead, Michelle (Warren) Sage, Orfordville, WI; a brother, Ronald Foster, WA; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Bonnie Purdue, and loving companion, Rita Marsh.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at Leisure Lanes, Monroe, WI. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com