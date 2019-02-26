Brodhead Boys fall to Blue Devils and Trojans

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

Last Monday the Brodhead Cardinals hosted the Evansville Blue Devils for a President’s Day matchup in the Rock Valley Conference. The Cardinals came into Monday’s game with a 5-15 record on the season and 3-13 in conference play. The Blue Devils came in near the top of the conference at 12-5 as they looked to prove they belong at the top of the rock.

Brodhead struggled to keep Evansville off the scoreboard in the first half. The Blue Devils hit five three-pointers and added on a barrage of two pointers to bring their first half total to 42.

Pick up the Feb. 27th print edition for full story….