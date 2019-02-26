Brodhead library approves new board member

The Brodhead library board approved a new board member at its February meeting last week. The new member, Kassandra Huffman, replaces Theresa Bernstein who resigned recently. The recommendation needed to be finalized by a vote of the Brodhead Common Council.

Huffman’s term expires in April but she can be reappointed for a full three-year term.

In another matter, the board decided to review the library’s winter closing policy at a future meeting. Library director Angela Noel said the library tries to review the policy every year but did not review it this past fall, so that is why a review will be held. Under the policy, the library will be closed whenever Brodhead schools close because of the weather. The director will make the decision if the library should be closed on Saturday. The library was closed five extra days in January, including one Saturday, Noel said.

