Brodhead to host Community Center referendum informational meetings

The City of Brodhead has requested the input from its constituents on the support to construct a new Community Center / Senior Center for the community. Your input has been critical to this point and the following question will be added to the April Election:

The City of Brodhead has successfully received up to a $500,000 matching CDBG grant for the construction of a Senior Center at a cost not to exceed $1,400,000. If the grant’s matching funds requirement is not completely met, shall the City borrow up to $500,000 and proceed with the construction of a Senior Center containing a multi-purpose room to be used by the Senior Center and as a Community Center?

