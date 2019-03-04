Mercedes M. Moellenberndt, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Alden Estates of Jefferson. She was born on Aug. 14, 1921 in Elizabeth, IL, and was the daughter of Otto and Mary (Huilman) Berlage. She married Wallace Moellenberndt on May 29, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth.

Mercedes was a member of St. Anne’s Council of Catholic Women. She was a woman of strong faith who could often be seen with a smile on her face. She also loved cats and crocheting.

Mercedes is survived by her husband of Wallace of 71 years; their children, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt of Sun Prairie, Jim (Martha) Moellenberndt of Grand Island, NE, and Mary Lange of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Dr. Alison (Chris) Arrants of Rock Springs, WY, Meg (Bob) Trout of Grand Island, NE and Jennifer Lange of Knoxville, TN; 3 great-grandchildren Josie, James and Luca; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 sisters Bernice Berlage and Marcella Ortscheid.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, March 4, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation was held on Sunday March 3, at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School Capital Campaign. Thank you to Dr. Greg Motl, Dr. Michael Frontiera, and to the staff and people of Sacred Hearts Church.