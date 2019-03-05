Brodhead Band Department to hold fundraiser

The Band Department is once again putting on a themed-basket fundraiser at the annual Development of Band’s Concert. The concert will be held on Sunday, March 10th at 3 p.m. in the High School Gym. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 25th in the Elementary, Middle and High School main offices. You can also purchase tickets before the concert. Tickets cost $1.00 per ticket, $5.00 for 6 tickets, $10.00 for 17 tickets and $20.00 for 42 tickets. You do not need to be in attendance at the concert to win. Someone will contact you. As the band program continues to grow so do the costs of running the program. We hope to purchase new percussion equipment with the money raised. If you are not interested in purchasing tickets, but would like to make a donation towards this worthy cause, please contact Beth Riesterer @ 897-2184 or briesterer@brodhead.k12.wi.us Thanks to everyone that donated time, money and energy into making sure that this event will be a huge success. We would also like to thank you in advance for your support of the band program!

