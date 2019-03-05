Brodhead boys grab first playoff win since 2011

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead boys finished their season with just a 5-17 record, but it was good enough to earn the seven seed in their side of the division four bracket. The seven seed would give them a home game, however, as they hosted the ten seed in the Montello Hilltoppers.

Things were back and forth to start this one but Connor Green hit a three-pointer late in the half to give the Cardinals their largest lead of the night, up 31-23. Some solid free throw shooting from Cody Malcook, plus Green forcing a steal and taking it all the way to the basket, allowed the Cards to expand their lead into double digits up 36-25 with three minutes until the half.

Pick up the March 6th print edition for the full story….