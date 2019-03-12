Brodhead Boys lose Regional Semifinals

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead boys saw their season come to an end, just over a week ago, when they traveled to Belleville high school for the division four regional semifinals matchup. They knew they were in for a tough battle, as the Wildcats had the two seed on their side of the bracket, while the Cards held the seven spot. Not only did Belleville have home court advantage, but they were given a first round bye, which allowed them to come into the semifinals with fresh legs all around. The Cards would look to pull off an upset, nonetheless.

Brodhead had things working in the first half, as they looked to prove they would be no pushover for the Belleville squad. Cade Walker hit a pair of early three pointers while Dawson McGinty hit a pair of his own. McGinty finished the half with an impressive thirteen points while Walker put up eight of his own. The duo led the way offensively, combining for twenty-one points before the half. Cody Malcook added four of his own. The Cards would go into halftime trailing by just four, down 35-31.

Pick up the March 13th print edition for full story….