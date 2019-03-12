Brodhead Jaycees Community Awards

The Brodhead Jaycees wish to honor the members of our community for sharing their time and talents to benefit the community. Please take a few moments to nominate someone who you would like to be recognized for their efforts in the categories of Outstanding Woman, Outstanding Man, and Outstanding Young Adult. In each category, we wish to honor someone who serves as a mentor, leader, volunteer and/or organizer.

We request that you include the nominee’s name and phone number, so that they can be contacted if needed. Also, include a few sentences explaining why you think this person is deserving of the award. Please include your name and phone number so that we can contact you with questions and if your nominee is chosen.

Pick up the March 13th print edition for full story….