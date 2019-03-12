Library celebrates Youth Art Month

Youth Art Month has been observed nationally since 1961. It is a time to acknowledge a different part of a child’s education. Art gives children the opportunity to express themselves, use their creative imaginations, experiment with a wide variety of materials through multi-sensory experiences, and gain a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. It teaches children to become critical thinkers, make connections with their heritage, history, and other cultures, and expands their minds.

During the month of March, the public library will be showcasing artwork created

by students from Albrecht Elementary School, taught by Tiffany Shelton; and Brodhead Middle School, taught by Erica Foulker. This is a wonderful opportunity to view student artwork in another setting.

