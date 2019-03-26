Brodhead Library does not owe $3 million

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead library doesn’t owe $3 million on the building that was built 10 years ago, library director Angela Noel said last week.

After last week’s library board meeting, Noel said there is some incorrect information circulating about the remaining debt on the library building. There have been claims on the internet that the city’s debt for the library building has gone from $1 million 10 years ago to $3 million now.

Noel said the $3 million figure is apparently derived by combining city debt resulting from several different projects over the years.

