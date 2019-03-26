Drone Seminar at Brodhead Airport

A free seminar on Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or drones will be held at the Brodhead Airport on Wednesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Craig Czerwinski, FAA Safety Team Member and leader of Gateway Technical College’s sUAS (Small Unmanned Aircraft System) Program will discuss drone safety tips and the options for flying your drone safely and legally as a hobbyist under the Special Rules for Model Aircraft (Section 336) as well as commercially as a remote pilot under the FAA’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Rule (Part 107). He will also discuss sUAS registration requirements, the B4UFLY app, and answer your questions. There will also be a display of several sUAS/Drones for the attendees to look at.

