Senior/Community Center referendum remains on ballot as advisory question

The Senior/Community Center referendum question remains on the April 2, 2019 ballot because the community development block grant was rescinded after the ballots were approved and printed.

The vote on the referendum is changed to advisory, giving the city council an idea of what direction the residents of Brodhead want to proceed with the project. City Attorney Michael Faust presented the council with the amended explanation of the referendum question.

