Brodhead softball begins season

The Brodhead Lady Cards have finally begun their 2019 softball season as they look to build off their success from last year. Coming off a 15-10 2018 season, head coach Tommy Meier is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals and hopes to continue improving the program. Meier says the team’s goal is to “improve each and every single night. Control the things you can control like attitude, effort, body language, and being a good teammate.” Meier held a 30-39 career record before the 2019 season began.

Meier praises his group for being “very coachable girls who all want to get better.” Meier also acknowledged the opportunity to improve and build a team saying, “We are young and have very little varsity experience.” This should allow for a lot of young girls to gain experience and find their place amongst the varsity roster. Meier expects a few girls to lead the way for the Cards this year in senior Katie Goecks, Hannah Myhre, and Brooke Teubert. These three should provide leadership for their young roster and help the young squad to develop some chemistry. They will play a large role in the team’s success this season.

