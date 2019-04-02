Cardinal baseball earns shutout in season opener

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead-Juda baseball team got off to a hot start last Tuesday when they hosted Albany-Monticello for a battle of the coops.

Following a rough 3-21 season the Cardinals look to turn thing around. Head Coach Aaron Guilbault expects them to do exactly that as he said “We are going to be improved defensively, offensively, and on the mound.” Guilbault, entering his fourth season as head coach of the Cardinals, carries a 25-45 career record as he has worked long and hard to flip the Brodhead-Juda baseball program around.

The team is all in on Guilbault’s goal as their team motto is to “water it” as they continue to put the hard work in to grow the program. Guilbault says “We have the ability to make a deep regional run and possibly reach a sectional for the first time in many years. We just need to be able to put it all together and make sure each and every one of us is pulling in the same direction.”

