Cardinals outscore Big Foot in offensive battle

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals baseball squad hosted the Big Foot Chiefs last Tuesday for a battle amongst two Rock Valley Conference members. The Chiefs came in with a 1-1 overall record on the young season. Following two consecutive losses to Whitewater, the Cards came in at 1-2 as they looked to even out their win-loss columns in this one.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead with a three spot in the top of the first inning. Brodhead-Juda was able to get some back in the bottom half when Cade Walker hit a line drive to left field, allowing Chase Harnack to come in to score. There was still work to do, however, as they trailed 3-1 coming out of the first.

Pick up the April 10th print edition for full story….