 

Cardinals outscore Big Foot in offensive battle

MANDY FIELDS PHOTO Independent Register
Cade Walker closes out the game for Brodhead-Juda saving the win over Big Foot.

By Trent Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals baseball squad hosted the Big Foot Chiefs last Tuesday for a battle amongst two Rock Valley Conference members.  The Chiefs came in with a 1-1 overall record on the young season.  Following two consecutive losses to Whitewater, the Cards came in at 1-2 as they looked to even out their win-loss columns in this one.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead with a three spot in the top of the first inning.  Brodhead-Juda was able to get some back in the bottom half when Cade Walker hit a line drive to left field, allowing Chase Harnack to come in to score.  There was still work to do, however, as they trailed 3-1 coming out of the first.

