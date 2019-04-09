Lloyd E. Thorson, age 84, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Monroe Health Care Center, Monroe, WI. He was born on Sept. 29, 1934, in Spring Valley Township, Rock County, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Selma (Olson) Thorson.

Lloyd had worked at General Motors of Janesville, WI, for many years and was a member of Local UAW 95. He enjoyed bowling and traveling.

He is survived by his siblings; Doris (Warren) Schenck, Iola, WI, Leona (Robert) Huppler, Beloit, WI, Sandra (Jim) Sagen, Orfordville, WI, John Thorson, Monticello, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Claude and Arthur Thorson and a sister, Marie (Paul) Smith.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, rural Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com