Ruth M. Conway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, WI. She was born on Oct. 10, 1928 in Brodhead, WI, the daughter of Lloyd J. and Ethel M. (Crawford) Blizard. She married Edwin H. Garber and later married Robert L. Conway on June 27, 1974 in Green County. He passed away on Aug. 29, 1997.

Ruth attended Brodhead schools through her freshman year and then moved to Beloit and then South Beloit. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 1946. She was a member of the Congregation United Church of Christ, Brodhead. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, traveling, and especially being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Carol) Garber, S. Beloit, IL, Larry Garber, Roscoe, IL, Carlton (Geri) Conway, Pam Conway, Debbie (Steve) Runice, all of Brodhead, Steven Johnson, Delavan, WI, Cheryl (Dan) Tschudy, Beloit, WI,; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by parents, her husband Robert, and a brother, Floyd “Windy) Blizard.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 3, at the Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. A luncheon followed the graveside service at the the Congregation United Church of Christ, Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their kind and loving care.