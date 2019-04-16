Community Gardens registration is April 22

Interested in growing your own food? Do you have limited or no space for a garden where you live? Would you like to have fresh beans in July, tomatoes in August and butternut squash for dinner in October?

Then you are a candidate to join the Brodhead Community Gardens. There is an acre of land available behind Gasser True Value for community residents to have their own garden plot to grow what they wish.

