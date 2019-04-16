Matthew A. Messel, age 45, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Mercy Health hospital in Janesville, Wi. Born in Waukegan IL on Dec. 11 in 1973, he was the son of Walter and Bernadette Messel. He attended Brodhead High School. He was the CEO and Founder of Messel Truck Repair as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed racing with his daughter, working, fishing and hunting with his sons, riding his motorcycle, smoking meat for family gathering, socializing with friends, and spending time at his families’ property in the north woods of Boulder Junction, WI. He will be remembered for his happy go lucky attitude, always willing to lend a hand to those in need and his impressive work ethics. He is survived by his mother Bernadette, his significant other Tiffany Creuzer; his siblings Walter (Andrea) Messel, Greg Messel and Nicolette Dreikosen; his seven children, Micheal Barrett, Victoria Barrett, Joey Barrett, Samantha Messel, Caden Creuzer, Christian Creuzer and Cody Messel; his grandchildren Sophia and Serenity along with other nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Cookie Crumb. He was preceded in death by his father Walter (Bud) Messel Jr.

A memorial visitation was held at the D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Monday, April 15. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1005 West 2nd Avenue in Brodhead on Tuesday, April 16. A visitation took place at the church until the time of Mass.

Online condolences can be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.