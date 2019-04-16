Richard E. “Dick” Perrin, age 80, of Albany, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 17, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the Richard and Margaret (Mannion) Perrin.

Richard had worked for Illinois Bell, where he began as a telephone technician and would retire as a manager through hard work and dedication. Dick’s greatest accomplishments didn’t come from his years of climbing his career ladder, but instead from spending time with his children and grandson. If he wasn’t spending time with his family, he was watching the Cubs or Bears. Dick’s knowledge of player’s stats would rival that of any true Chicago fan. His knowledge of trivia spread far beyond sports. Dick had a love and knack for movie trivia and was a formidable Trivia Pursuit opponent. Along with trivia, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Dick’s dry sense of humor and willingness to tell a joke put a smile on the faces of those around him. His kind and gentle soul touched all of those who knew him. He volunteered his time to the community as a member of the Albany Lions Club. Over the years, Dick also spent many innings coaching both little league and girls’ softball. Dick’s two biggest accomplishments in his life were his children and grandson and seeing the Cubs win the World Series.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; children Richard, Michael (Jasmine), and Carrie Perrin of Albany; grandson Thorin also of Albany; siblings, Russell (Ann) Perrin, of Glen View, IL, Marge Cosman, Boston, MA. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Roger Perrin.

Funeral services were held Wednesday April 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Albany, WI with Father Michael Moon officiating. Burial followed in St. Patrick cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday April 16, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI and until time of services at St. Patrick Church.

