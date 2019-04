By Trenton Scheiderger, Correspondent –

Brodhead-Juda Track hosted their traditional Jim Church Invitational this past week. It’s one of the biggest events of the track season, with many Wisconsin schools making the trip to Brodhead to compete.

The girls’ team had great performances throughout, walking away with the team victory and taking first place with a score of 150.

Pick up the April 24th print edition for full story….