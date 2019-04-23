Brodhead library changes rates for some fines

Brodhead library board last week approved changes to its fine structure that decreases many fines, although some of the fines will increase.

Libraries in the entire South Central Library System have been asked to review fines, library director Angela Noel said in an interview after the meeting.

Brodhead library did part of that review last fall, but some fines had not yet been looked at, Noel said.

