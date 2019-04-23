Cards fall to Turner in close game, pitching duel

Thursday’s game against Turner was a heartbreaker for the Cardinals, as they lost the lead late in a 3-2 defeat. Turner is currently undefeated and ranked third in D2. The game was tied at two, with Turner batting in the bottom of the sixth when Turner’s, Cory Walker grounded out, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Turner pitchers struck out 11, while Brodhead-Juda sat down five.

The young Cardinals got on the board in the first inning, scoring one run when Marco Bueno singled, bringing in pinch runner Brady Malkow.

In the bottom of the third inning, Turner tied things up at two. Cardinal ace, Andrew Brockwell, got Turner’s, Jack Scharlau to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Pick up the April 24th print edition for full story….