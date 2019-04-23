City council addresses unfinished business from past year, installs newly-elected alderpersons

By Jeremy Gokey, Correspondent –

Newly elected alderpersons of the Brodhead Common Council were sworn in before the meeting on April 16.

The former council convened to act on unfinished business from the last year. Former business included an update on Brodhead Manor, formerly the city’s middle school.

Brodhead Manor had a successful haunted house season on the completed first-floor of the building. Its second-floor renovations have begun, and all but two leaks in the roof are repaired. The last two leaks are scheduled for repair when the weather cooperates.

