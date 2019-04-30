Brodhead athlete signs letter of intent

By Trenten Schiedegger, Reporter –

Brodhead senior Jeffery Williams recently made his big decision when he chose to sign his letter of intent to the University of Wisconsin- Steven’s Point. Williams was the star of the Brodhead-Juda football squad for the past couple seasons and has decided to continue his football career as he joins the Pointers this fall.

Williams was a three year starter for the Cardinals and played on both sides of the ball as a running back and defensive back. In his senior year Williams racked up over one thousand rushing yards and ran for eleven touchdowns. He also had an impact on the receiving game with twelve receptions for one-hundred-forty-nine yards.

