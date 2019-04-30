Brodhead softball falls to Evansville

By Trenten Scheidegger, Reporter –

The Brodhead Cardinals softball squad traveled to Evansville High School last Friday for an inner-conference matchup. The Cards got off to a good start as they took advantage of some sloppy defense by the Blue Devils as Bailey Matthys scored the first run on an error by the first baseman. Not long after Katie Goecks stole second base which forced a pair of errors and allowed her to move all the way to home for their second run of the inning as they went up 2-0.

The Blue Devils put up single runs in the bottom of the first and second to tie the game at two, but eventually took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third and extended it even further with another three runs in the fourth. The Cardinal offense struggled to answer as they went scoreless for three straight innings and found themselves down 8-2 heading into the fifth.

Pick up the May 1st print edition for full story….