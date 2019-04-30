Randy Palombi, age 77, of Orfordville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, WI. He was born on April 17, 1942 in Rockford, IL, the son of Frank and Vira (Gornet) Palombi.

Randy graduated from Orfordville High School in 1960 and farmed with his family in Spring Valley Township. After receiving a degree from Green County Teachers College, he taught at Juda Schools, also serving as athletic director and basketball coach. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his children: Peggy, Lynne Anne (Mark Muschinski), Mike, and Joe (Melany); His fiancée Anita Kammerer; brothers Tom (Billie) and Rob; sisters, Carol (Royce) Schultz, Dr. Barbara (Jon Vawter), Karen Macaulay (Dan Fabrycki), Elaine (Bill) Smallwood and Susan (Mark) Bunton. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Gordan; and brother-in-law, Don Macaulay.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 29, at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial was in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home on Sunday, April 30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brodhead Memorial Public Library.

