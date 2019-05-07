Arbor Day is celebrated in Brodhead School Arboretum

Special historical, ecological, and educational sessions were offered to Albrecht Elementary Students on Friday, April 26. The last Friday of April is Arbor Day in Wisconsin. Each third, fourth, and fifth grade classroom was split into three groups. The small groups went to 1 of 3 stations for 5 minutes each in the M.J. Blackford Brodhead School Arboretum. Station One was the Brodhead Community Cabin. Mr. Ron Albrecht and Mr. Frank Gombar were there as members of the first Brodhead School Arboretum Committee formed over 50 years ago. Bruce and Jo Wagner, donors of the Brodhead Community Cabin, were also in attendance. Mr. Leonard Lueck, Brodhead School Superintendent, was the moderator for the group. Children enjoyed learning about Arboretum and Community Cabin history while being warmed by the fire.

