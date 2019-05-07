Audubon plans field day at Sunny Peace Prairie Woods

By Tony Ends, Correspondent –

Green-Rock Audubon Society members have scheduled a “botanical inventory” of native species plants at the 8-acre Sunny Peace Prairie and Woods, Saturday, May 18.

People enthusiastic about native species plant and tree preservation, in particular those people who have knowledge and expertise to share are especially welcome.

This inventory gets under way at 9 a.m. and runs until noon or 1 p.m., according to Neil Deupree, society president.

