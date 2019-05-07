Brodhead girls fall in walk off

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent –

Last Thursday the Brodhead Cardinals softball team faced off with East Troy High School for what would be a double header. The first game was entirely one-sided as the East Troy Trojans took a 20-0 victory over the Cardinals, which was concerning as the Cards still had another game to play.

Game two was much different, however. After being held scoreless throughout the first game and the first three innings of game two, the Cards found themselves on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Trailing 3-0, a pair of singles from Brooke Teubert and Daisy Nelson got some momentum going for Brodhead. Not long after Nelson would steal second base and Natalie Bump hit a double bringing in two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

