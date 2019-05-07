Brodhead-Juda baseball team splits double header at Jefferson

The Brodhead-Juda baseball team traveled to Jefferson Friday night to play a double header as a rain make up. The boys got their offense going early, after Brady Malkow tripled, and Andrew Brockwell hit a sac fly to score him. Jefferson mounted a rally in the sixth inning, scoring 3 runs and taking the lead. The Cardinals took the lead back late in the game, after Connor Green doubled and scored two runs, and they ultimately earned a 7-4 victory. Quinton Kammerer started the game for the Cardinals. He lasted five innings, allowing five runs and two hits, striking out one. Jake Miller led the Cardinals at the plate going 2-4. Malkow was on base 3 of his four plate appearances, with a triple, walk, and hit by pitch.

Pick up the May 8th print edition for full story….