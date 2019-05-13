Dawn Walmer, age 80 of Brodhead, died Friday May, 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 21, 1938 in Tiskilwa, Illinois, the daughter of Claude and Sylvia (Ferguson) Lee. She graduated from High School in Maple Park, Illinois. Dawn married Duane Walmer on April 25, 1971 in Brodhead. She is a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Yesteryear Auto Club; she loved to collect many things. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping out with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Duane of Brodhead; children: Melody (Lowell) Stuessy of Monroe, Mary (Kirk) Olson of Beloit, Louis Becherer of Darlington, Charles Becherer of Tomah, Joe (Lisa) Becherer of Brodhead, Martha (Richard) Ladwig of Monticello, Marsha Freischmidt of Brodhead, Jeff Walmer of Monroe, Jerry (Amber) Walmer of Center, KY, Jordan Walmer of Brodhead, and Debbie Dickmann of Grafton, WI; son-in-law, Jeff Lachapella of Milwaukee; 46 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Fred (Jackie) Lee and David Lee; 2 sisters, Carmen McDonald and Nancy (Jerry) Herron. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Selena Smith; brother, Claude Lee; step-daughter, Cindy Lachapella; step-son, Jack Walmer; 3 grandchildren: Amy Woollums, Nick Walmer, and Nicole Walmer; great grandson Jax Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Pastor Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will be in Avon Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. EVERSON Funeral Home is assisting the family.